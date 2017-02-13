Don’t Politicise Ogoni Clean Up, Monarch Tells FG

The chairman of Ogoni Traditional Rulers Council, Rivers State, HRH Mene Suanu Baridan, has warned that the Ogoni clean-up exercise should not be politicised so that it would achieve its set objectives.

Mene Baridan, who handed down the warning during an interview with our correspondent in Port Harcourt said enough is enough of politicians and groups who used the name of the United Nations Environmental programme (UNEP) to achieve cheap publicity, but that all hands should be on deck to ensure its smooth take-off.

The paramount Ruler noted that although everything in Nigeria is politicised, credit should be given to the federal and state governments for their frantic efforts in ensuring that the clean-up becomes a reality.

He commended the passion of the former Minister of Environment, Amina Muhammed on the Ogoni clean-up exercise, but wondered that now she is going for the United Nations Assistant Secretary General, her predecessor would equally have the passion for the people of Ogoni, who had been suffering for years.