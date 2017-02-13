Diobu Residents Decry Power Outage

Residents of Awkuzu Street in Mile I, Diobu, Port Harcourt, have lamented a three-month power blackout in the area.

Some of the residents who spoke to our correspondent at the weekend said even when some of them were up to date in bills payment, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) had continued to deny them of supply.

Mr Power Ikedirim, a businessman who resides in the area, said, “there was no light in the area before Christmas celebration and till date, we have not got any supply”.

He lamented that the situation had become a new source of frustration to the people of the area and appealed to PHED to come to their rescue by restoring the light.

Another resident, Chief Udo Udo, said the situation had increased the hardship being faced by the people.

He revealed that sometime last year, PHED disconnected the residents and asked them to pay 60 percent of their old debt.

According to her, “some persons paid and electricity supply became restored but added that since November, 2016 there had been no supply.

An official of PHED confirmed that there was no supply in the area because of their inability to pay the required percentage of their bills.

The official who pleaded anonymity promised that power would be restored in the area but stressed the need for the consumers to pay their electricity bills promptly.

He regretted that some residents were not willing to pay electricity bills promptly but would want to complain when they are disconnected.

