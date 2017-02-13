Cult Groups Invasion: Residents Flee Ogoni Community

Residents of Okwali Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have fled their homes as cultists invaded the community.

Some of the residents were seen with their luggages fleeing with their families Saturday and yesterday moring.

One of them who identified himself as Mr. Leeko said he was packing out because the cultists, suspected to be enjoying the sponsorship of some disgruntled politicians in the area have taken over the community, killing innocent people.

Leeko said, “I don’t want to be counted among the dead”. Others who spoke to The Tide said that they were relocating temporarily away from home, pending when the government would look into the invasion of their community.

“Our village is not safe for now, I am moving away with my family to stay with my cousin in Beeri village”, Mr. Legborsi ,another villager, told The Tide.

Our investigation in the community revealed that two notorious cult groups Dewell and Degbam have been launching mid-night attacks on the community since January 28, 2017.

The attacks had so far left five persons allegedly killed, many raped and property including garri and pots of soup, carted away or destroyed.

Another resident, Madam Barisi blamed the unrest in the area on a politician who she claimed, sponsored bad boys in the village for selfish interest.

She appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike and security agencies to act fast to rescue the people from the attacks of the gangsters.

Our findings in the community revealed that a seasoned politicians is said to be behind the cult groups cold war. It was also gathered that the politician allegedly sponsored Degbam while Bestman, a notorious gang leader now in Police custody over criminal offences sponsored Dewell cult group.

A source in the community told our reporter that the frequent attacks on the community by the Dewell group was in solidarity with their leader Bestman who they want released from Police cell.

Okwali community may not know peace until the release of the gang leader, the source said.

When contracted on phone, the Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Police Command, Mr Nnmdi Omoni,an Assistant Superintendent of Police said he had not been briefed by the Area Commander in charge of the area.

Omoni promised to get back to our correspondent today when he would have been properly briefed.

McDominic Mkpemenyie