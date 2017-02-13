Commissioner Solicits Support For Wike

The Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Dr John Bazia(JP), has called on Rivers people to always give their support to Gov Nyesom Wike inorder to make room for smooth governance.

He made the call during the official celebration of recognition of Omagwa 2nd class Chieftaincy stool and the incumbent HRH Eze Achinike Amadi, Okpo the 21st, last weekend at Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Bazia warned against what he described as pull down syndrome, saying that leaders of such quality do not allow others to excel.

According to him, Gov Wike was among the few leaders in the country who are desirous of other peoples growth, hence the need to support him. The commissioner noted that the state chief executive was a man of honour, adding that any support for him was a crystal call for more development.

He also listed the Kelga Caretaker Committee Chairman and Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in the State, Hon Samuel Nwanosike among the leaders with strong will for the peoples welfare.

He stressed that with the likes of Nwanosike in the helm of affairs in kelga, the people will not only know peace, but benefit maximally from the system.

The one time lawmaker, further urged the masses to watch out for those with pull down syndrome and have no communion with them.

Responding to questions raised by newsmen, Nye Nwe Ali Omagwa, said he was on the thrown for the good of his community.

Eze Amadi pointed out that he would run an all inclusive government that will put smile on the faces of all and sundry

One of his cardinal point of attention, he said, will be youth/women development due to their strategic position in the society.

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer ( PRO) of the Omagawa Council of Chiefs, Chief Amasi G. Wordu, the Eze Masiri Oha 1 of Mgbogidi Community, elugised the Gov Wike’s leadership style, saying that they will always queue behind in any political game.