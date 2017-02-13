BMSH, 13 Others Get $10.5m Lifeline

Two awards and the visit of Acting President,Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo via Rivers to Bayelsa State were among events that dominated activities in Government House last week.

Tuesday the President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Olasup Ayokunle visited the governor and expressed appreciation for the support given by the government to the growth and development of the Christian body.

Rev. Ayokunle said the visit is predicated on the need to encourage him (Wike) not to relent in his assistance to the Church assuring him that “God will give you the strength equal to your assignment”.

The CAN president was full of praises for the governor, especially the developmental strides made so far and the peace he has sought to return to the state despite schemes by detractors.

Shortly after the visit, Chief Wike took the CAN President round to see some ongoing projects at the Ecumenical Centre and the Government House new Chapel.

The governor last Monday inaugurated the new board of the State Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Agency headed by Hon. Sam Agwor. He charged the new board to be one and have sense of purpose, reminding them that their task is to revamp road and ease traffic on highways.

On Wednesday, the State Governor inaugurate the State Revenue Board and the Caretaker Chairmen of 23 Local Government Areas.

Congratulating the new Revenue Board members on their appointment, Chief Wike urged them to be committed and avoid politics in their work.

The governor challenged them to raise the tax profile of the state, reminding them that revenue is key to the development of the state, considering the dwindling federal allocation, and hence all efforts must be made to improve revenue while at the same time encouraging investments to thrive.

To the new CTC Chairmen, Governor Wike charged them to ensure salaries of workers are paid. He warned that any Chairman found to be fomenting trouble in his or her domain will be sacked, as he counseled them to collaborate with security agencies to promote peace.

Same last Wednesday, the governor presided over the weekly Executive Council Meeting. After the meeting, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr. Tam-George announced the setting up of a Three-man Committee to tackle the menace, of the soot ravaging Port Harcourt and environs. Tam-George said the Committee is to find out and the causes report back to Government.

The State Executive Council also announced a 10.5 million dollars medical facility upgrade in Baithwaite Hospital and other 13 General Hospitals currently undergoing renovation.

Governor Wike played host to Norewgian Ambassador on Thursday and later unveiled the new Charkin Maritime Academy at East-West Road. He commended the company for providing Maritime opportunities for the people.

Last Friday, Chief Wike was at the Port Harcourt International Airport to welcome Acting President on transit to Bayelsa. He later visited former Risopalm new SIAT to see facilities at the palm oil producing firm. Last Saturday Chief Wike bagged CAN Apostle of Peace Awards and assured peace in the state.