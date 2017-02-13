Black Soot: RSG Seals Three Firms

Less than three days after the Rivers State Government set up a taskforce to tackle the black soot polluting environment in Port Harcourt and its environs, the taskforce has swung into action sealing up three companies for aggravated air pollution, and breach of environmental laws.

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr. Austin Tam-George, in a statement, listed the affected companies as Chinese Government Company (CGC), Aluu, H&H Engineering Company, Aluu and AUC Ashphault Company, Aluu.

Tam-George said apart from the action of shutting the companies, directors of the affected companies would be made to face prosecution in accordance with relevant laws.

The Commissioner who is also a member of the task force, however, warned all individuals and companies that engage in practices that pollute the air and ruin the environment to desist immediately or face the full consequences of their actions.

According to him, while Rivers State remains open for business, the state government is fully committed to the implementation of the United Nations (UN) declarations on the importance of fresh air and the creation of sustainable livelihood in communities.

He also charged members of the public to join the drive for a healthy Rivers State.

He further solicited information on soot from the public using the following hot lines – 08065768366, 08036621435 and 08037503473.

Last Wednesday, the state government, following an outbreak of environmental challenge in the state set up the Prof. Roseline Konya-led task force to investigate and resolve the challenge.

The Tide learnt that the resolution to set up the task force backed with technical experts was reached after the Commissioner for Environment; had briefed the State EXCO on the preliminary results of its ministerial investigation on the black soot.

Shedie Okpara/Susan Serekara Nwikhana