…As Rector Assures On Students’ Welfare

Towards attaining academic excellence, Rector of the Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Dr Samuel Kalagbor, has assured students of the institution that management will give their welfare priority.

Dr. Kalagbor, who dropped this hint, last Thursday, during the 26th matriculation ceremony of the school, also hinted that to get such attention, however, the students will be required to be above board in all their activities.

“Be rest-assured that your welfare is our concern, and this is reflected in the master plan of the polytechnic, which has made provisions for facilities that will make your stay on campus comfortable” he said.

While assuring the students that management will always protect their interest against such vices as victimization, harassment and extortion, the Rector warned of the School authority’s stance against anti social vices.

“This institution does not have room for any form of antisocial vices.

“This institution does not have room for any form of anti-social behaviours among students. Vices ranging from secret cult, and related activities, sexual harassment, indecent dressing, kidnapping drug abuse, gambling, examination malpractice and misconduct on the part of students or staff are no tolerated,” he said.

According to him, there are strict rules and conduct, and every bridge attracts appropriate sanctions”

He thus urged the students to be mindful of the expectations of parents and guidance in the face of efforts by government and management to offer them sound education.

A total of 4,680 students were admitted into various National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) progress in 2016/2017 academic session.

This, the Rector noted, is an increase in students’ enrolment ever experienced in the institution.

“There is no doubt that the upsurge of students’ enrolment experienced this academic year is both unprecedented and traceable to the change of name of the institution to Port Harcourt Polytechnic, and inspired by the vision, commitment and peak achievement, drive of the Governing Council and Management”, he said.