…As Rector Assures On Students’ Welfare

Towards attaining academic excellence, Rector of the Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Dr Samuel  Kalagbor, has assured students of the institution that management will give their welfare priority.
Dr. Kalagbor, who dropped this hint, last Thursday, during the 26th  matriculation ceremony of the  school, also hinted that to get such attention, however, the students will be required to be above board in all their activities.
“Be rest-assured that your welfare is our concern, and this is reflected in the  master plan of the  polytechnic, which has made provisions for facilities that will make your stay on campus comfortable” he said.
While assuring the students that management will always protect their  interest against such vices as victimization, harassment and extortion, the Rector warned of the School authority’s stance against anti social vices.
“This institution  does not have room for any form of antisocial  vices.
“This institution does not have room for any form of anti-social  behaviours  among students. Vices ranging from secret cult,  and related activities,  sexual  harassment,  indecent dressing, kidnapping drug abuse,  gambling, examination malpractice  and misconduct  on the part of students or  staff are no tolerated,” he said.
According to him, there are strict rules  and conduct, and every bridge attracts  appropriate  sanctions”
He thus urged  the students to be  mindful of the expectations of parents and guidance in the face of efforts by government and management to offer them sound education.
A total of 4,680 students were admitted into various National Diploma (ND) and Higher  National Diploma (HND) progress in 2016/2017 academic  session.
This, the Rector noted, is an increase in students’ enrolment ever experienced  in the  institution.
“There is no doubt  that the upsurge  of students’ enrolment experienced this academic year is both  unprecedented  and traceable to the change of name of the institution  to Port Harcourt Polytechnic,  and inspired  by the vision, commitment and peak achievement, drive of the Governing Council and Management”, he said.

