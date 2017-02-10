Weightlifting Team Solicits Standard Equipment

Ekiti weightlifting team on Tuesday appealed to the state government and sports philanthropists to provide it with quality and standard equipment.

The team’s Head Coach, Adeyinka Omooba, made the appeal during an interview with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the state weightlifters had been training with obsolete and poor equipment over the years and that had affected their performance.

Omooba explained that one of the weightlifters, Ademola Oginni, who was currently the third best in Africa, made use of the equipment with the poor condition of the training platform.

“Currently, some of the weight and the platform used for training in the stadium are very bad.

“The condition of the weightlifting gymnasium is not good and this is really affecting the training of the weightlifters.

“Our weights are bad, our weightlifting platform is bad and the training environment is not conducive for upcoming talents.

“Without good equipment, the weightlifters cannot perform better than their counterparts from other states of the federation who are training with standard equipment.

“Ademola Oginni became the best weightlifter in Ekiti and third in Africa, not with the use of the state-owned equipment only but with his determination to excel in the sports.