Skills Acquisition: Ebonyi Trains 300 Youth

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State last Monday said government was desirous of ensuring that youths of the state acquired skills that would make them self-reliant.

Umahi made this known while inaugurating the Central Bank of Nigeria /South East Entrepreneurship Development Centre (CBN/SEEDC) graduate entrepreneurship empowerment training programme in Abakaliki.

Umahi, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Eric Kelechi-Igwe, said that no government anywhere in the world had the capacity to employ all its youths.

“It is the duty of any responsible and responsive government to provide platform for training of youths on capacity building.

“The state is collaborating with the CBN/SEEDC in the training of graduates of Ebonyi State in various entrepreneurship programmes to enable them become not only self reliant but employers of labour,’’ he said.

He reminded the trainees that the knowledge acquired from the training would enable them to contribute in the economic development of the state.

“Our desire as a government is to ensure that our youths who are the pride of the nation are given the needed training that will position them to harness their economic potential to enable them contribute to the development of our state economy.

“Entrepreneurship and human capital development are being given priority attention by our government because of our desire to expand our revenue base.

“As a government, we will continue to do the needful by ensuring that we provide necessary platform where the youths can be taught on how to stand on their own through our economic empowerment programmes.

“What we want to enthrone and entrench people who can challenge the government and Nigerians with their intellectual and entrepreneurial capacity that can be harnessed to develop the nation.

“I commend the CBN/SEEDC for the initiative and collaborative effort with the Ebonyi government and I assure them of hitch free training exercise, “ Umahi said.

Earlier, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Empowerment and Job Creation, Chief Donatus Njoku had lauded the effort of CBN/SEEDC, adding that the programme would change the mindset of youths.

He said that the idea of the graduate empowerment programme was first to make the youths self reliant and employers of labour, by so doing pull them out of the streets.

He explained that the objectives of the scheme include creation of individual’s competence, empowering the people, wealth creation as well as career diversification.

According to him, no fewer than 300 participants drawn from the 13 local government areas of the state are being trained in different entrepreneurship programmes.

He said that the participants would be given CBN loans to take off on the successful completion of the training programme.

“The programme is one of the empowerment strategies adopted by the state government to ensure that unemployed youths of the state are made economically viable,” he said.

The CBN representative and programme director, SEEDC, Dr Osita Aniamaka commended Ebonyi government for the collaboration and assured that the training would put participants on sound economic footing.

He said that the SEEDC, which commenced empowerment training programme in April 11, 2016, was designed to equip youths from the southeast with needed skills for self reliance.