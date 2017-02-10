Sekibo Okays Senate’s Position On Airports Privatisation

The Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, has thrown his weight behind the Senate for the privatisation of the nation’s airports.

Sekibo who was speaking while reacting to the position of Senators, in a chat with airport correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on his way to Abuja, posited that privatising the airports in the country is a good policy.

According to him, what is important is to ascertain whether the policy is a good one or not, before talking about the process of privatization.

“When you are able to determine whether the policy is good or not, then, the process of achieving it becomes secondary and as far as the airport issue is concerned, the privatisation will be good for us.

“If airports are privatised, one airport alone will create more jobs, and will as well open up the area economically. The place should be viable first before you talk about the process.

“People harmmer on the process of privatisation because they feel some groups of people will hijack the process, and award such to themselves, friends and those close to them, without asking the question of viability.

“Competence and ability to manage the airport is very key and not to relinquish such role to people who cannot perform, in the name of balancing the system”, Seribo said.

He further explained that people who are not competent can not run or manage the airport, pointing out that government is not good a business operator.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, had recently stated that senate’s position on the privatization of the airports is positive and that such privatization will be in the best interest of the country.

Corlins Walter