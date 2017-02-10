RSG Committed To Maritime Sector Dev -Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has reiterated the State Government’s preparedness to partner Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre to boost manpower development in the Maritime sector.

The Governor disclosed this during the commissioning of Land Ship M/V “Rivers Pride” and foundation stone laying of 200 Cadets accommodation block, yesterday at the Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre, Rumuosi, Obio/Akpor Local government Area.

As part of government commitment, the governor promised to issue certificate of occupancy, free of charge to the centre to enable it access bank loans.

He frowned at multiple taxation, which he said had discouraged investments in the state and vowed to harmonised all taxes with a view to encouraging investors in the state.

The Governor urged Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and other multinationals to patronise the maritime centre by awarding more scholarships to state indigenes for training as well as more jobs for the youths.

The Royal Ambassador of Norway to Nigeria, Mr. Jens-Petter Kjemprud, described the Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre as a visionary centre that has contributed to the development of the maritime sector and capacity building in Nigeria.

The President of Port Harcourt chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture (PHACCIMA), Dr. Emi Membre-Otaji, who doubled as the chairman of the occasion commended Charkin for makng Rivers State a maritime tourism centre.

He noted that oil and gas activities are 90% Maritime related, therefore training in the Maritime Sector is paramount, stressing that with the centre in Nigeria, foreign exchange will be conserved.

Dr. Otaji called on government to improve the eastern ports by reducing port charges to facilitate trade and commerce in the state rather than going to Lagos.

The Managing Director and the Chief Executive officer of Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre, Sir Charles Wami, said the institution has been upgraded to a National Diploma (in Nautical Science and Marine Engineering) awarding maritime institution and the new institution will be known as Charkin Maritime Academy to open for lectures on September 24, 2017.

According to him, “we are working assiduously with the National Board for Technical Education, (NBTE) to ensure all necessary approvals and accreditation prior to take-off are in place”.

He earlier, solicited for tax rebate, certificate of occupancy and partnership with the state government.