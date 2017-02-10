Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says he hopes to use next month’s friendlies to test some new players as Nigeria begin preparations for an AFCON 2019 qualifier at home against South Africa as well as World Cup qualifiers, against Cameroon from August.
Nigeria have already agreed a friendly against Senegal on March 23 in London, while the country are discussing with DR Congo, Ghana and Morocco for another test game during this window.
“We have two friendlies next month and I hope to test new players,” revealed Rohr.
One of the players likely to be capped next month by the coach would be Ado Den Haag and right-back Tyronne Ebuehi.
Last year, Ebuehi first declined an Eagles call-up, but Rohr has now received assurances that the player will honour the next invitation by Nigeria.
Rohr To Test New Players In Friendlies
