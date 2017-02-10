Rivers Workers Reject Proposed Contributory Healthcare Scheme

Workers in the Rivers State private and public service sector have vehemently rejected the State Government ‘s proposed contributory healthcare scheme .

The workers who gathered at the state secretariat last Monday and were addressed by the State Chairman, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Rivers State Chapter, Comrade Austin Jonah,Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) State chairperson, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, and chairman, Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), Comrade Emecheta Chukwu respectively.

The unions chairmen took time to explain to the Workers the state government’s intention to deduct from their monthly salaries a contribution for the provision of health services by the state.

Speaking to The Tide, Comrade Chuku said that the union leaders were just messengers who came to explain the outcome of the meeting with government officials on the state’s intention concerning the proposed contributory, health scheme.

He said from the interaction, the workers have rejected the scheme and therefore, the union leaders will communicate the workers’ position to the government.

Another worker who spoke to The Tide said that the workers rejected the scheme because previous contributory schemes had not benefitted the workers.

The worker who pleaded anonymity, said that workers in the state have not benefited from the contributory schemes initiated by the previous administration.

She said even the deductions from workers salary for the contribution pension scheme, housing contributory scheme by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FNB), no worker has derived any benefit from such contributions.

She said workers’ have unanimously rejected the scheme, adding that the Head of Service should protect workers interest equally.

She lamented poor state of infrastructure in the State Secretariat, pointing out that there is no attention light to power the elevators at the Point Block.

The workers, however, called for the restoration of vehicles and housing allowances through the Office of the Head of Service as done by the previous administrations.

Philip Okparaji