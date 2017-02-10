Rivers United Promises Good Performance In Champions League

Rivers United have said they will be at their best when they face hosts AS Real Bamako Saturday in a CAF Champions League preliminary round clash in Mali.

Saturday’s game at the Stade Omnisports Modibo Keïta in Bamako represents United’s first expedition into the extremely perilous waters of the Caf Champions League.

Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma has assured they will be up to the task on Saturday.

He also said Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Shooting Stars in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) should not dampen morale too much as it is still possible for the club to end the season on a high.

“The result in Ibadan was not a good one, but sitting back and feeling sorry for ourselves at this stage of the season makes no sense whatsoever,” he said.

“I am experienced enough to know that the season is still at its infancy and that we can still achieve great things this season if we do what we should.

“I am confident of this team and I know we will make Nigerians happy this weekend with a solid display against a very strong AS Real Bamako side.”

In the same vein, Rivers United captain Festus Austine has revealed that the players were pained by the loss to 3SC in Ibadan, but are now focused on the task at hand this weekend against AS Real Bamako.

“We made mistakes against 3SC but it is now time to go back and correct our mistakes,” he admitted.

“I believe that when we play (against AS real Bamako in Mali) this weekend, we will improve on our game.

“I am extremely certain that we will come out of that game in flying colours.”