Rivers Rerun: Politicians, Others Want Unbiased Prosecution

Some politicians yesterday urged objectivity and thoroughness in handling the case of N111 million allegedly recovered from 23 electoral officers who participated in the December 10 re-run election in Rivers State.

The politicians told newsmen in the interviews that the police should find out and hear from all parties in the case to earn public trust.

Reacting on the report that the Police allegedly recovered money from some electoral officers, a former INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Lai Olorode urged the police to ensure that their investigations would be devoid of political colouration.

“The police should always be mindful that they are an agent of the state;their investigations must be thorough and impeccable.

“The police should not behave as if they are in opposition to the Rivers State Government. They are supposed to be neutral in all matters so that they can earn the trust of the public,’’ Olorode urged.

Prof. Oluremi Sonaiya, a former presidential candidate of KOWA Party, urged prosecution of indicted persons.

“I guess the police know their job, and should do it quickly; they should ensure proper investigations are carried out and all those involved prosecuted,’’ Sonaiya said.

A former Presidential Candidate of the National Conscience Party, Chief Martin Onovo regretted that unpatriotic Nigerians stole and extorted to rig elections.

He advised Nigerians to avoid money politics and do-or-die elections in the interest of democracy.

A former National Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Dr. Yunsusa Tanko called for restructuring of the electoral system to ensure that money would not determine who should win.

“If the government has evidence on this alleged crime committed against the electoral decision of the people, then the police should prosecute the suspects.

“These are some of the indications over the years that our politics has been heavily monitised.

“Manipulations and corrupt tendencies are some of the things that have led us into bad leadership,’’ Tanko said.

He alleged that money played a pivotal role in elections.

“This is why political parties which do not have money are not able to win elections.

The Lagos State Chairman of African Democratic Congress, Mr Nkem Lemchi, also condemned money politics.

“Who is the person who gave the bribe and who are those people that received it and for what purpose. We want these to be made open.

“Elections should be transparent, free and fair; people should not descend so low to bribe their way to win elections,’’ Lemchi said.