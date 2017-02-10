Police Panel Report, Dangerous To Nigeria’s Democracy – PDP

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described as laughable and a dangerous threat to Nigeria’s democracy the huge senseless concoction submitted as their report by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP’s Panel investigating cases of killing in the State during the December 10, re-run election in connivance with the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam said Rivers people are not surprised to hear such report and never expected anything to the contrary, noting that the report of the Police panel had been concluded before the panel was even inaugurated.

Obuah said that the intent of the IGP’s panel ab-initio was to divert attention from all the atrocities, inhumanities and all manner of professional misconducts committed by the APC and the security agencies against the Rivers people during the re-run election of which visible evidences abound including photographs and live videos of police officers beating electoral officers and snatching electoral materials to rig the elections for the APC.

“We were fully aware of this game plan and raised alarm for anybody who cared to listen, to hear yet the conspirators and political desperados feigned ignorance of our revelations and went ahead to hatch their evil plot. Today, we are happy we have been vindicated”.

The Rivers PDP Chief expressed worry over the politicization of the Nigerian security agencies which according to the party portends serious danger not only to the nation’s democracy but also to the corporate entity called Nigeria.

He also regretted that the office of the Inspector-General of Police that ought to be sacred could be brought so low as to connive with desperate and conscienceless politicians to murder justice by framing up crimes and charges against innocent citizens while the real criminals are shielded and eulogized as patriots.

“This is very unfortunate, ungodly and must not escape the wrath of God, if not now, definitely later”, Obuah declared.

He wondered how a panel that claims impartiality could concentrate its investigations only in areas where the APC lost the election and not considering worthy inviting before the panel any electoral officer from all the places the APC purportedly won the elections among the officers allegedly bribed to influence the election results.

“Even though the concocted panel’s report cannot stand the test of justice anywhere in the world, the PDP wishes to advise its numerous members across the State and the Rivers people to remain steadfast in their support for the PDP-led government under the performing Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and discountenance the so-called panel’s report put together to conceal from them the many mortal sins of the APC and their collaborators against the State,” he added.