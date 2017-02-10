Oil Theft: RSG Promises Navy 10 Gun Boats

The Rivers State Government has pledged to donate 10 gun boats to the Nigerian Navy to enable it confidently perform its duties of protecting the nation’s territorial waters, particularly the volatile waterways in the state.

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who made the commitment while commissioning the six blocks of 120 rooms for officers and men of the Nigerian Navy, last Monday, said that the gun boats would increase the operational efficiency and capacity of the Navy to discharge its onerous responsibilities to Nigerians.

Wike commended the Navy for keeping their environment clean, and promised that the state government will deliver the 10 gun boats to the Navy as soon as possible to enhance their maritime security operations in the state.

While appealing to other states to support the Navy with gun boats for their operations, the state governor enjoined the security outfit to ensure that the gun boats were deployed for security of the territorial waters around the state.

“The 10 gun boats, which we said, we will give you will come soon. They should be used to protect the territorial waters within our state. My colleagues should do same to protect their own areas. Part of my job is to protect lives and property of the people and residents of Rivers State”, he said.

Responding, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, harped on the need for good welfare of Naval personnel in the country, saying that it improves their capacity to fight oil theft and other maritime security challenges.

Ibas said that the 120 tastefully-furnished rooms built for ratings at the Nigerian Navy Ship, Pathfinder, Rumuolumeni, near Port Harcourt, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Navy to the provision of decent accommodation for personnel.

“Provision of decent accommodation for personnel is not considered a luxury rather an obligation to which I remain committed”, the CNS added.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana