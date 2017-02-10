Man Abandons Wife After Triplet Birth

A woman, whose husband absconded when she gave birth to triplets has appealed to government and individuals to come to her rescue.

Mrs Queen Udekwe, 35, had previously given birth to a set of twins.

She told newsmen in Benin last Tuesday that her husband, Mr Matthew Udekwe from Enugu State took to his heels when she gave birth to triplets nine months ago.

Mrs Udekwe, who took her case to the secretariat of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Benin, said that she was looking onto public-spirited individuals and government.

“My husband abandoned me at the hospital immediately he heard that I had given birth to triplets on April 26, 2016.

“I already had a set of twins before giving birth to triplets, which I saw as a thing of joy and God’s blessing until my husband absconded.

“I am presently finding it extremely difficult to feed the babies not to mention clothing them,” an unhappy Udekwe said.

She said she needed immediate assistance to save the babies.

Udekwe appealed to her run-away husband to return home so that they could take care of the children, saying that she had not heard from Matthew since the triplets were delivered.

She recalled that when her husband discovered through scan that triplets were coming; he vowed that he would never be around to see the children.

“I use to hawk cooked food with wheel barrow and my husband rides Keke NAPEP but ever since I gave birth, I could not continue,’’ she lamented.

Udekwe is from Ogua in the Esan West Local Government Area of Edo, while her husband is from Umunokpa in Enugu State.

They have been married for six years.