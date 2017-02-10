Ex-Military Officer Tasks FG On Hardship

An appeal has gone to the Federal Government to “take urgent steps and ward off hunger and possible revolution in the land”.

A retired army officer, Major Anthony Kema Eziefula, and the Imo State University Librarian, Professor Okey Okoro, made the plea at different fora, last Tuesday, while reacting to the level of hardship in the country.

“Nigerians are right to protest the hardship engineered by the bad economic policies of the present Federal Government. Hunger breeds discontentment, anger, frustration and possible revolution”, Eziefula said.

According to the retired army officer, the high exchange rate has virtually rubbished the nation’s economy, even as he argued that workers take home pay can no longer take them home.

“I passionately appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to do the needful by raising the minimum wage of workers, especially as the Naira has literally bounced”, Major Eziefula pleaded.

He identified youth restiveness as “another area which government ought to look into”, adding that unemployment and non-empowerment of youth is a time bomb waiting to explode.

Reacting also, Okoro expressed fear that revolution is imminent, if the Federal Government does not take steps to nip in the bud the starvation in the country.

“The N18,000 minimum wage cannot buy a bag of rice today. How can such a person and members of his family cope with the soaring increase in the price of food and transport? This ugly situation should truly concern our policy makers”, Okoro said.

He insisted that there is hunger in the land and death is on the increase, while income has remained low.

“Many people have lost their jobs. Salaries are not forthcoming. I don’t see us coming out of it. This is a country where nobody cares for the common man. It is bad that government pay workers N18,000 and senators earn between N3-4 million a month, and they think we are not seeing them”, Okoro said.