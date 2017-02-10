Even Dev, Panacea To Youth Restiveness -Don

CChairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), University of Uyo chapter, Aniekan Brown, has said that only equal development across the six geo-political zones of the country will reduce restiveness in the Niger Delta.

Brown, who made the statement in an interview with newsmen in Uyo recently, also said youth restiveness would only cease in the Niger Delta if the government provides adequate infrastructure in the region.

According to him, the establishment of the Niger Delta Development Commission and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has not improved infrastructure as desired in the region.

He said, “you can create many of these institutions, but without dealing with the main issues, youth restiveness will still be there.

“Government should make deliberate efforts to provide infrastructure such as good roads, good health facilities, electricity and potable water in the region”

The ASUU boss noted that, “the youths will embrace peace if government provides them with gainful employment opportunities”.

Speaking further, he said, despite the Amnesty programme which the Late President Umaru Yar’Adua granted to the militants in the Niger Delta it was regrettable that the activities of militants in the region still causes huge revenue loss to the country.

Brown, therefore, pointed out that peace in the region would increase oil production and boost the country’s revenue earnings now that oil price in the international market was appreciating.