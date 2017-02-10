Even Dev, Panacea To Youth Restiveness -Don

By King Onunwor -
CChairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), University  of Uyo  chapter, Aniekan Brown, has said that only equal development across the six geo-political zones of the country will reduce restiveness in the Niger Delta.
Brown, who made  the statement  in an interview  with newsmen in Uyo recently, also  said youth  restiveness  would only cease in the Niger Delta if the government provides  adequate infrastructure in the region.
According to him, the establishment of  the Niger Delta Development Commission   and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has not improved infrastructure as desired in the region.
He said, “you can create  many of these institutions,  but without dealing with the main issues, youth restiveness will still be there.
“Government  should make deliberate efforts to provide infrastructure  such as good roads,  good health  facilities, electricity and potable  water  in the region”
The ASUU boss noted that, “the  youths will embrace   peace if government provides them  with gainful  employment opportunities”.
Speaking further, he said, despite the  Amnesty programme which the  Late President Umaru Yar’Adua granted to the militants in the Niger  Delta it was regrettable  that the  activities of militants  in the  region still causes  huge revenue loss to the country.
Brown, therefore, pointed out that peace in the region would  increase  oil  production and boost the country’s  revenue  earnings now that oil price in the international market was appreciating.

