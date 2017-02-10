Encourage Investors, Promote Peace …Wike Tasks New CTC Chairmen

Rivers State Governor,Chief Nyesom Wike, has charged local government caretaker committee chairmen to provide atmosphere for investors and peace in their areas.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen at Government House last Wednesday, the governor warned against illegal tax on businesses saying the vision of his administration, is to make sure investments thrive.

He informed them that they have no right to charge arbitrary levies and taxes, pointing out that the local government areas have been restricted to the collection of tenement rates.

The governor maintained that if peace and investment thrive, then, jobs will be available to the youths and the state will prosper.

“We must do things according to law for business to thrive and you should avoid causing crisis in your areas,” Wike warned.

He reiterated his earlier warning on the need for the chairmen to pay workers salaries first, and also warned Treaurers of Local Councils to stop colluding with chairmen to divert funds meant for workers welfare.

He said because most Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen usually misplace their priorities, hence, it is difficult to recommend them for higher service after their terms in office.

The governor said: “If you think this is the end of your political careers, then, do as you wish in office.

“However, I advise you to serve in ways that will help you build your political careers. Use your appointments to serve the entire people of your respective local government areas “.

He advised the Council Chairmen to focus their attention on payment of salaries and cooperate with security agencies to maintain security in their local government areas.

Governor Wike added that there is no room for the misappropriation of resources on the part of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen as steps have been taken to ensure that they are responsive to the needs of the people.

Of the 23 Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen sworn in by Governor Wike, 10 were newly appointed while 13 Caretaker Committee Chairmen were reappointed.

Two women Mrs Gloria Omereji (Emohua) and Mrs Daisy Tamunoene (Ogu/ Bolo) were also inaugurated.