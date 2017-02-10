Dana Air, Imo Partner On Flight Operations

Dana Airline has en

tered into agreement with the Imo State Government on flight operations within the country.

The Tide gathered that Dana has received aircraft from the Imo State government, which is to be managed by the airline.

Speaking when interacting with The Tide on the issue at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, the Port Harcourt Station Manager of the airline, Mr Gbenebor Francis, said the relationship between his company and the Imo State Government with respect to flight operations is that of partnership.

He said that Dana airline had an understanding on partnership with the Imo State government to manage their flights for one year, in the first instance.

Francis did not, however, explain whether the partnership arrangement will be renewed after the period of one year, as is being speculated.

Meanwhile, the Dana station manager has said that the airline has increased its flight operations to create room for mid-day flight operations.

According to him, the Dana airline now operates the mid-day flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt, and from Lagos to Abuja on daily basis.

The Tide has observed that some of the Dana flights that bear the colour and logo of the airline, now have the inscription of “Imo Air” on it, which suggests that the memorandum of understanding is being implemented on the partnership.

Imo State government recently acquired some aircraft which the state Governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha, said will be used to boost and support the revenue of the state.

Corlins Walter