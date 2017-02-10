C’River Assembly Decries MDAs’ Low Revenue Profile

The Cross River State House of Assembly has frowned at the inability of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) to meet their revenue generation expectations.

Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr Charles Ekpe, expressed the concern at an oversight meeting with the state’s Forestry Commission in Calabar.

Ekpe, representing Akamkpa II state constituency in the assembly, said that the meeting became imperative following some MDA’s inability to generate the expected revenue to develop the state.

He explained that the meeting was also held to seek reasons for the low revenue generation and proffer solutions for improved performance.

“We are all witnesses to the fact the revenue generation from some MDA’s in the state is low.

“ We decided to hold this meeting with a view to hearing from the agencies, what their challenges are to help us find ways for better performances,’’ he said.

In his response, the Chairman, Cross River Forestry Commission, Mr Bette Obi, told the lawmakers that the greatest challenge facing the commission was the total ban on logging by the state government.

Obi, however, pleaded that the ban be reviewed to enable the commission carry out its function of effective forest management in the state.

He said that if royalties were paid to communities, the issue of illegal logging would be eradicated because the communities would be committed to protecting the forests by themselves.