Black Soot: RSG Sets Up Taskforce

Rivers State Government has set up a Task Force to tackle the black soot polluting the atmosphere of Port Harcourt and its environs.

The Task Force is mandated to investigate and resolve the environmental challenge.

This was part of the resolutions of the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday at the Government House, Port Harcourt Executive Council Chambers chaired by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The Task Force to investigate the Black soot has the Commissioner of Environment, Prof. Roseline Konya, Commissioner of Special Duties, Mr. Emeka Onowu and the Commissioner of Information, Dr. Austin Tam-George as members.

The Committee which will be backed by technical experts will liaise with major stakeholders to resolve the environmental challenges posed by the black soot.

Briefing the media after the Executive Council meeting, Wednesday Commissioner of Information, Dr. Austin Tam-George stated that the resolution was reached after the Commissioner of Environment, Professor Roseline Konya had briefed the Exco on the preliminary results of its Ministerial investigation.

Also on Wednesday, the Rivers State Executive Council approved the purchase of hi-tech equipment for the Braithwaite Memorial Hospital at the cost of $10.5 million even as the council resolved in ensuring that all the General Hospitals being rehabilitated are duly equipped to create access to qualify healthcare for the people.