Arson: Group Wants Prosecution Of Culprits

The Rivers State Police Command, has been urged to prosecute the suspects allegedly arrested for setting some houses ablaze as well as destroying people’s property worth millions of naira in Eleme Local Government Area of the State, recently.

The Chairman of Eleme Investment Limited, an investment company belonging to seven host communities of Eleme Indorama Company, Chief Gombe Okanje, made the call while speaking with journalists in his office in Port Harcourt last Wednesday, over the destruction of buildings and property allegedly belonging to board members of the company allegedly by hired hoodlums.

Chief Okanje alleged that his building and the property of other members of Elano Board were set ablaze by some arsonists who were hired to eliminate them from the community.

He said the crime he and other members of the company committed was the refusal to share the 7.5 percent offers sold to the seven communities by Eleme Petrochemical Company Limited (EPCL), Indorama, with some people in the area.

According to him, the management of Elano borrowed the sum of N2.925 billion needed to pay for the 7.5 percent of the shares of Indorama Eleme Petrochemical Limited in order to make host communities bondfide part owners of the huge investment on their land, adding that they had been managing the dividends accruable to the host communities from their investment in EPL after paying the loan taken to purchase the shares.

The Elano chairman further called on the police authorities to send more armed policemen to the area in order to forestall possible break down of law and order in the area.

He alleged that their lives had come under serious threat by these hoodlums, as they are now being threatened on phones daily.

“I am worried that if something serious and urgent is not put in place by the security agents in the area, something drastic may happen. We are not saying that we are not going to leave the company but we all must come to the round table to discuss, that is what we are saying,” he stated.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, said some arrests had been made in that regard, adding that investigation was on-going and that the accused persons would be charged to court.