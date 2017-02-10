160 Golfers Set For IBB Ladies Open

No fewer than 160 lady golfers have registered to take part in the 19th IBB Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championships scheduled for this weekend in Abuja, an official said on Tuesday.

Lami Ahmed, Lady Captain of the IBB International Golf and Country Club of Abuja who said this, also disclosed that some of these golfers were from Uganda, Ghana and Zimbabwe.

“The competition is not only one of our major events, but also our biggest, and it has therefore attracted a lot of participants from Nigeria and beyond,’’ she said.

Tidesports gathered that the event scheduled to hold from 9-12 of this month will involve a three-day competition over 18 holes, with participating players from 22 clubs in Nigeria.

“But it is not going to be competition alone. It is going to be four days of excitement and entertainment, alongside the golfing.

“In the usual IBB Golf Club tradition, we plan to make it all interesting for everyone who play.

“Not only will they go home with trophies and other gifts, but there will be various activities over the four days.

“There are many fun-filled side attractions which have been put into the programme by the organisers led by the Chairperson of the event, Nana Abubakar who is a former captain of the club’s Ladies Section,’’ Ahmed said.

Speaking also at the press conference heralding the competition, Ngozi Osuhor, a former Lady Captain at the club, assured that the event would live up to its billing.

“We have been having this event for some years now, and it has been running smoothly. This year’s event can’t be anything less. In fact, it is going to be better than the earlier ones, in spite of the current economic situation,’’ she said.

The championships, which is going to be scored on gross, will have play in various categories of ladies, men, veterans.

It was opened yesterday with the ceremonial tee-off at 4 p.m., and a carnival/welcome cocktail at 6 p.m.

The competition proper will begin today with play in the All Ladies category for handicaps 0 to 28 and the IBB Ladies category for handicaps 29 to 36.

There will also be play in the IBB Lady Veterans category for all handicaps, with an Old School Night to round off the day at 7 p.m.

Play will continue tomorrow in the All Ladies category, with the Invited Gentlemen category complementing the lady golfers on the course.

Also, that there will be city tours for the participants from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a Disco Night later in the day.

The 45 lady golfers who make the cut to qualify for the final round will return to the course on Sunday, with a prize presentation ceremony to round off the championships.