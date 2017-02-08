Zimbabwe’s FA Boss Wants Coach To Resign

In the wake of their disappointing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, Zimbabwean Football Association president Philip Chiyangwa wants coach Kalisto Pasuwa’s resignation letter.

Pasuwa led the Warriors to the 31st edition of the tournament in Gabon and they managed to finish at the bottom in the group stages.

The Southern African side lost two of their matches in Group B to Senegal and Tunisia whilst managing a draw against Algeria.

According toTidesports source, Pasuwa’s reign as the senior national team coach is effectively over after Chiyangwa endorsed the high performance committee’s (HPC) findings and recommendations on the technical team following the Warriors’ poor performance in Gabon.

Speaking to the source, Chiyangwa saidhe wants the coach to do the right and submit his letter to the association.

“I do not want to be burdened by firing people. Pasuwa should just do the honourable thing and hand in his resignation letter,” said Chiyangwa.

“I am waiting for his resignation letter. Coaches are hired to bring results and, as you have seen, coaches from other nations that failed (at AFCON) have since resigned, so he should just do the same.

“He should just resign then he sits down with the board member responsible for finance and we see what he has to get in terms of payment. Then we move on.”

On the other hand, Pasuwa is seemingly reluctant to resign, probably because he stands to lose out on the final year of his contract.