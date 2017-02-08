Why We Embark On People-Oriented Projects -Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that the state-wide projects of his administration have made positive impact on the lives of the people, despite the economic downturn.

This is as two leaders of Rivers State , Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and Former Chairman of the Governing Council of Kaduna Polytechnic, Chief Sergeant Awuse lauded Governor Wike for his judicious use of state resources to deliver quality projects across the state.

The governor and the leaders visited the Second Nkpogu Bridge, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and the State Ecumenical Centre.

“We go for projects that will positively impact the lives of the people. That is why they appreciate us everywhere we go. For this administration, we shall continue to judiciously apply scarce resources”.

The governor and the leaders spoke on Monday after inspecting ongoing projects in Port Harcourt and Obio/AkporLocal Government Areas.

Governor Wike said: “Our projects are spread across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state. We are touching the lives of the people, improving their living condition.

The governor noted that his administration is rebuilding all the constituencies of the state because the immediate past APC administration failed to use the resources available to it.

“If the immediate past APC administration had done anything meaningful, we wouldn’t have same responsibility of still visiting same communities.

“Instead of applauding us, they make unfounded allegations that we are concentrating on Ikwerre speaking area. It is unfortunate because we are working across the state “, Governor Wike said.

In an interview after the project inspection , Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus said governor delivers projects to all communities of the state.

He said: “Governor Wike is accomplishing so much with very little resources. This governor has proved that PDP is the only party that can keep Nigeria going”.

Former Chairman of Kaduna Polytechnic Governing Council, Chief Sergeant Awuse expressed satisfaction at the sustained development taking place across the state.

He said: “Rivers State has transformed into a work in progress. We are lucky to have a governor that has improved the art of governance. Aside projects execution, human capital development is on and this will lead us into Governor Wike’s second term “.