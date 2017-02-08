Why We Embark On People-Oriented Projects -Wike

By Kevin Nengia -
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike (middle), with his Special Adviser on Special Projects, Mr Cyril Dum Wite (2nd right), former Chairman of Kaduna Polytechnic, Chief Sergeant Awuse ( 2nd left) and Administrator of Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority, Ambassador Desmond Akawor (left), during the inspection of Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Project last Monday.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated  that the state-wide projects of his administration  have made positive impact on the lives of  the  people, despite  the economic downturn.
This is as two leaders of Rivers State , Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and Former  Chairman of the Governing Council of Kaduna Polytechnic, Chief Sergeant Awuse lauded Governor  Wike  for  his  judicious  use of state resources  to deliver quality  projects  across the state.
The governor  and the leaders visited the Second Nkpogu Bridge, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and the State Ecumenical Centre.
“We go for projects that will positively  impact  the lives of the people. That is why they appreciate us everywhere we go. For this administration, we shall  continue to  judiciously  apply scarce resources”.
The governor  and the leaders spoke on Monday  after inspecting ongoing  projects in Port Harcourt and Obio/AkporLocal Government Areas.
Governor Wike  said: “Our  projects  are spread across  the  23 Local Government Areas of the state. We are touching the lives of the people, improving  their living condition.
The governor  noted that his administration  is rebuilding  all the constituencies  of the state  because  the immediate  past  APC  administration  failed to use the resources  available to it.
“If the immediate  past APC  administration  had done anything  meaningful, we wouldn’t  have same  responsibility  of still visiting  same communities.
“Instead of applauding us, they make unfounded allegations  that we are concentrating on Ikwerre  speaking  area. It is unfortunate because we are  working  across  the state “, Governor Wike said.
In an interview after the project inspection , Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus said governor  delivers projects  to all communities of the state.
He said: “Governor  Wike  is accomplishing  so much with very little resources. This governor  has proved that PDP  is the only party that  can keep Nigeria  going”.
Former Chairman of Kaduna Polytechnic Governing  Council, Chief Sergeant Awuse expressed  satisfaction  at the sustained development  taking place across the state.
He said: “Rivers State  has transformed  into  a work in progress. We are lucky  to  have a governor that has improved the art of governance.  Aside projects execution, human capital  development is on and this will  lead us into Governor Wike’s  second term “.

