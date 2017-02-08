THE STATES

Borno

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), has pledged to provide an ambulance and other vital equipment at the medical clinic at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Bama, Borno, to enhance the welfare of the IDPs.

NCFRMI’s Federal Commissioner, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Umar-Farouq commended the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) for setting up the clinic, saying it had lived up to expectations.

“We have seen the clinic provided by NAF and they are doing well; we are going to augment their activities by providing some support.

“The clinic requires an ambulance as well as some few equipment at the radiography department, we will provide support in these areas,” she said.

Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has laid the foundation stone for the Forward Operation Base (FOB) of 2 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The Nigerian Army School of Artillery in Kachia Local Government Area of the state had been the military formation in Southern Kaduna.

Speaking at the occasion, Buratai said the army was committed to peace and security in all parts of Nigeria.

He said the need to find lasting solution to incessant herdsmen/farmers crises rocking Southern Kaduna in recent times necessitated the setting up of the base.

Buratai urged Nigerians to learn to co-exist peacefully, adding “we need each other”.

Kano

Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil, last Saturday conferred degree on 3,212 undergraduates and 31 post-graduate students during its 4th combined convocation.

Prof. Shehu Musa, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, who announced this at the ceremony said 3, 212 students, comprising three sets of students from 2012 to 2015 graduated at the convocation.

“It is gratifying to inform you that the university graduated three sets of students from 2012/2013, 2013/2014, and 2014/2015 academic sessions.,’’ Musa said.

He urged the new graduates to use the knowledge acquired from the university to make significant imprints on the country and the world.

“We urge the graduates to be good ambassadors of the university wherever they find themselves,’’ he said.

Kebbi

The 1 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Kebbi State has celebrated the 2016 annual West African Social Activities (WASA) to mark the end of year successful end of training and operational activities.

The Tide source reports that the event was marked by officers, soldiers and their families with varieties of activities that included tug of war, cooking, cultural dances, songs as well as mini Durbar by the Gwandu emirate horsemen.

The colourful event, sponsored by the Diamond Bank, also featured cultural dances by the Tiv, Yoruba and Kalagu musicians, the NYSC cultural dance troupe as well as presentation of awards of honour to distinguished friends and well wishers of the soldiers.

The debate with the topic “Public Schools are Better Managed than Private Schools”, was won by Miss Jamila Usman of the Nigerian Army Primary School, Dukku Barracks in Birnin Kebbi.

Kogi

Rev. Sunday Oladeji of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lokoja, has urged Nigerians to stop making inflammatory statements that could jeopardise the peace of the nation.

Oladeji, who spoke in his sermon “Peace of a Nation” in Lokoja last Sunday, said peace brings unity among nations.

He noted that most of the crises among Christians and Muslims in the country was as a result of preachings amongst religious leaders and urged leaders to always watch and guard their utterances.

Oladeji noted that if there was love among religious faith, the nation would be more at peace with each other and there won’t be room for any form of crisis among faith.

He prayed God to help Nigeria move stronger out of every challenge it was facing, stressing that with prayers and supplication peace would return to the nation at large.

Oladeji said the church had been praying for the nation so that every agitation for breakup would seize and God himself would intervene in the affairs of the nation.

Kwara

The traditional ruler of Isanlu-Isin, Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Solomon Oloyede, has appealed to his people to ensure prompt payment of their taxes to accelerate development of the area.

Oloyede, who is also the chairman of Isin Traditional Council, made the appeal during a stakeholders meeting in Oke-onigbin, a nearby town to the council.

The Tide source reports that the periodic meeting organised to foster development within the council areas, attracted traditional rulers and community leaders from within and outside the council.

Oloyede said the call for prompt payment of taxes was to assist the government in its developmental programmes, especially at the grassroots.

He noted that most of the communities were in dire need of development in the areas of health, education, rural road network and human capital development.

Nasarawa

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) , says it has trained 1,977 unemployed persons in Nasarawa State to become self-reliant since the inception of the programme in the state in 2012.

The state NDE Coordinator, Alhaji Dauda Idris-Wase, disclosed this last Saturday to The Tide source in Lafia.

He said that the beneficiaries had been trained and graduated in different skills acquisition programmes.

Idris-Wase said that the agency organised different skills acquisition training free of charge in order to empower unemployed persons and enable them to contribute their quota to national development.

“NDE came into existence in 1986, saddled with the responsibilities of training people, especially the youth and women, in different skills acquisition programmes in the country.

Niger

The Niger State Coordinator, Non-Communicable Diseases and Cancer Control, of the State Ministry of Health, Dr Hauwa Kolo, has advised youths and adults to steer clear of non-organic diets to avoid cancer.

Kolo, who is also the Head of Accident and Emergency Unit at the General Hospital Minna, gave the advice in an interview with The Tide source in Minna on Saturday on the sideline of the World Cancer Day with the theme: “We can, I can’’.

She said that though the cause of cancer was not known but had associated factors with genetically-made foods.

“Some foods such as processed red meat and salt-preserved foods can increase the risk of developing cancer. Vegetables, fruits and food high in fibre can reduce the risk of cancer,’’ she said

Kolo said there were many kinds of cancer and advised women should to endeavour to do breast examination every month..

Ondo

Gunmen last Sunday morning shot dead Corporal Michael Olujimi, a policeman attached to the Okitipupa Police Division in Ondo State.

The Tide source reports that the policeman, who was still battling for his life, was found in a pool of blood around 5:30 am, gasping for breath, before he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the town.

It was also gathered that the policeman left his home early to resume duty but the gunmen opened fire on him and took off immediately.

One of the sympathisers, who preferred anonymity, told The Tide source that the gunmen mistook the policeman for someone else and opened fire on him.

Osun

Osun State Police Command, has arrested four suspected armed robbers and recovered two locally made pistols from them.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Folashade Odoro, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Osogbo last Sunday.

According to the statement, the police arrested a suspect, Anibi Kabiru, at 2:40am, on Saturday in Ile-Ife, on a black spot.

Odoro said the suspect had confessed to have sold three locally made pistols to members of a robbery syndicate during interrogation.

She explained that the police further arrested three members of the robbery syndicate, namely: Waheed Oladipupo, Adeyeye Ojo and Yemi a.k.a Small, following the information given by the first suspect, Kabiru.

The PPRO said the police had begun investigating the suspects and recovered two locally made pistols.

Plateau

The Parish Priest, of Church of Assumption, Chongo Pyongyang, Jos, Rev. Fr. Philip Jamang, has urged Christians to be light of the world.

Jamang gave the advice in a homily in Jos last Sunday.

He said that Christians should live lifestyles worthy of emulation, lifestyle that would portray a positive difference in the society.

“As followers of Christ who is light himself, we must let this light shine anywhere we go. The world is full of darkness with less value for human lives and evil being the order of the day.

“So, we are called upon, as Christians to shine our light in the society so as to save the world from decay and total collapse.

“If we shine our light, violence and killings in our society will be a thing of the past. Let us transform the world with our Christian values,” he said.

Taraba

The Permanent Secretary, Taraba State Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Bello Yero, has called on traditional rulers to support the state government’s initiative to restore peace in the state.

Several communities in the state were embroiled in clashes early in the year and several deaths are recorded with loss of property.

Yero told newsmen in Jalingo on Sunday that the royal father’s active role was crucial to government’s resolve to tackle the current insecurity.

“I want to call on our traditional rulers who are the custodians of peace, culture and general way of life to support Governor Darius Ishaku’s peace move for a better society.

“I want our royal fathers to revert to the old ways of monitoring strangers in their communities so as to check criminality,” he said.

Yobe

Yobe State Police Commissioner, Abdulmalik Sunmnu, has confirmed that 2,000 Policemen would be deployed to the 17 local government areas of the state to maintain law and order during the forthcoming LG polls in the State.

Sunmonu told newsmen in his office arrangements had been concluded for the deployment of the 2000 Policemen to provide security for the polls scheduled to hold by February 11th.

He said the deployment was in line with standard which says “at least three security agencies per polling unit”.

The Police boss said arrangements were in top gear by the Police in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.