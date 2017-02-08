Sunshine Stars Owed Five Months Salaries

Sunshine Stars are “playing on empty stomachs” as they are yet to be paid salaries for the past five months.

The Akure club lost 1-0 at home to MFM on Sunday and they blamed this on the lack of motivation in the team.

The Sunshine players said they are yet to receive any salary this year, while they have also not been paid for three months last year.

“We are playing with empty stomachs. How do you expect any result when the motivation is not there?” said one of the affected players.

“I regret joining this club called Sunshine Stars. The team who defeated us at home MFM of Lagos are not spectacular, but our boys are not playing with the same zeal, some are committed players, while some are used to cash from the clubs they are coming from and this is affecting the team now.”