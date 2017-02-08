Rangers Drop Top Scorer From Champions League

Nigeria champions, Enugu Rangers have dropped Fortune Omoniwari over “some issues” for this weekend’s CAF Champions League clash at JS Saoura of Algeria.
Big striker Omoniwari, who joined Rangers this season from Akwa United, has so far scored two goals in the league.
He has been known to be a “hot head” at his previous clubs.
“He has been dropped over some issues,” disclosed a top team official, who refused to give any more details.
Chidiebere Okoli, Daniel Etor and Chizoba Amaefule make the 18-man squad even though they were not involved in Sunday’s 1-0 loss at FC Ifeanyiubah in a league game.
Rangers are away to JS Saoura this weekend in a preliminary round, first leg match of this year’s CAF Champions League.
Rangers squad for Algeria:
Goalkeepers: Nana Bosso, Itodo Akor
Defenders: Chidebere Okoli, Ugwu Uwadiegwu, Pape Sane, Kalu Orji, Etim Matthew, Chizoba Ameafule
Midfielders: Christian Madu, Osas Okoro, Obinna Nwobodo, Charles Henlon, Daniel Etor, Chinedu Udegha, Chimaka Madu.
Strikers: Bobby Clement, Ocheme Udoh, Godwin Aguda.
