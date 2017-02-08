Firm Backs FG’s Housing Initiatives

A cement manufacturer in the country, Lafarge Africa Plc, says it would adopt some measures that would contribute to the efforts of making affordable housing for all possible.

The firm disclosed this at a media briefing to unveil the fifth edition of the Lafarge Holcim Awards in Ikeja, Lagos, Friday.

The Director, Communications and Public Affairs of CMD, Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, in her address, said the firm has made safety it priority as a way of setting for the nation’s quality construction industry.

She said, the award began in 2015 after the merger between Lafarge and Holcim, adding that it is expected to assist in addressing the problem of building collapse and construction failure in Nigeria.

She hinted, entries would be drawn from architects, planners, engineers, project owners, builders, construction firms, NGO’s and students.

According to her, the idea is to encourage sustainable responses to technological, environmental, socio-economic and cultural issues affecting building and construction.

In her presentation, Laferge’s resource person, Mrs Temitope Oguntokun, stated that, Nigeria needed to build 700,000 houses yearly to meet the housing deficit of 17 million units in the nation.

She recalled a report by UN Habitat, saying by 2030, there will be 54 million people living in big cities in Nigeria such as Abuja, Benni city, Ibadan,, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Onitsha and Port Harcourt.

Oguntokun, stated that there is a pressing need for a rapidly urbanizing Nigeria to develop large scale housing in a sustainable manner.

She said, “Lafarge Holcim Awards, rewards and empowers advocates of sustainable construction, it encourages the adoption of sustainable construction standards in design, use of local materials, maintenance, urban planning and infrastructure investment.”

She noted that the competition, which holds once every three years is open to students and professionals from 90 countries including Nigeria, has a total of $2 million attached to it with cash rewards of 150,000; 100,000; 50,000 to first, second and third place winners respectively.