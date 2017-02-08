FG To Renovate National Theatre

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to embark on the renovation of the National Theatre, a property of the nation.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known in Lagos during and inspection visit to the national asset, Saturday.

Mohammed noted that the renovation of the national asset would promote the creative industry and attract young entrepreneurs.

He said the Lagos State government has offered to undertake the renovation of the main bowl of the theatre, two cinema halls, the exhibition lobby and the Banquet Hall as part of its contribution towards revamping the national asset.

The Minister observed, saying, “it is the neglect and a kind of non-challant attitude that has brought us to this stage, we’re very hopeful that we are going to get the main bowl, two cinema halls, the exhibition lobby and the banquet hall renovated and ready for use by April this year.

He stated that government looked forward to partnering with other stakeholders for complete renovation of the entire structure.

According to him, “we will look at the success of this experiment, which will make it easier for us to invite other corporate organization to help give us a helping hand.

The contractor handling the renovation, Alhaji Teju Kareen, stated that the rehabilitation project would involve few structural works while serious attention would be on interiors settings furniture, water and toilet.