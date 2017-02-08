Ex-Gov Reaffirms Commitment To NIA

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Victor Attah, has pledged his support to the Nigeria Institute of Architects, Akwa Ibom State chapter.

Attah, who while addressing a delegation of the institute, which paid him a visit in Uyo, last Friday assured that he would do everything within his powers to support indigenous professionals and promote best practices in the sector.

In a statement by NIA, made available to The Tide, the former governor encouraged the team, led by its Chairman, Abimbola Oke not to relent in its fight against quackery, while commending them for their role in the aesthetic development of Akwa Ibom State.

According to the statement, the NIA chairman, while addressing the former governor, lauded Attah as a past president and fellow of the institute.

Oke informed him that the purpose of their visit was to intimate on the challenges professional architects were currently facing in the state.

He lamented that in the face of hardship, quacks were taking over their jobs and appealed to him to throw his weight behind their fight against quacks.

The statement quoted him as saying “architects are not fairing well in the state, not because there is no job, but because the jobs have been taken over by quacks, architecture has become an all comers’ affairs.”

He further said “our profession has over the years suffered incursions and enchroachments in the hands of quacks and this has continued without check.”

He stated that NIA has resolved that the institute would as a matter of professionalism ensure that all architectural drawings to be submitted for approval would be actually produced by architects and put the quacks out of work.