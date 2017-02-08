Crime Reduction: Monarch Hails Empowerment Initiative

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ojaja II, says that he has been able to curb insecurity and crime rates in Ile-Ife and its environs through his youth empowerment programmes.

The monarch said that he acquired several acres of land in Ile-Ife after his installation to empower no fewer than 200,000 youths in agriculture.

The monarch said this while responding to questions from our correspondent in Ile Ife, Osun.

He said that the youths were being trained basically in the production of cashew, cocoa, vegetable, snail production, banana plantations, palm oil trees and rubber farming.

“The ongoing training has taken away several youths off the street as they are being engaged positively now in agricultural business.

“ It is an opportunity for the unemployed to be employed in agricultural production, “he said.

Ogunwusi added that the move was also to cushion the effect of hunger, promote the operation feed the nation programme started by the Gen. Olusegun Obasnajo’s-led military administration in the 1976.

It is also to support the current Federal government’s change agenda, the monarch said, adding agriculture remains one of the only viable sectors that could restore the nation ‘s economy to its pride of place.

“ Agriculture is one of the independent sectors that can sustain the economy.

‘Nigeria was surviving on agricultural sector for years, we can still go back to it as our major means of sustenance.

“ Agriculture does not require billions of naira to start, it is not capital intensive. It is a natural resources or gift from God to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Therefore, we should utilise the God given resources to revive and sustain our economy, “ the monarch said.

According to the monarch, Nigeria has the highest snail farming/productions in the whole world.

“Nigeria has the richest and best fertile soil for agriculture in the whole world.

“ We are capable of feeding and producing billions of naira worth of farm produce for several other countries,’’ he said.

The monarch advised the government to provide the necessary infrastructure and enabling environment for the sector to thrive.

He said that the sector was capable of rescuing the country from its economic recession by tapping its enormous potential.

If the sector is well developed, it is capable of increasing the revenue base of the country, provide employment for millions of our youth and also boost foreign exchange earnings”, he said.

Ogunwusi, however, discouraged deforestation, saying that it would not help the country to achieve its stated objectives of sustainable farming.