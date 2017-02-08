Coach Scouts For New Stars In NPFL

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will use the next few weeks to scout for new players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on his return from the AFCON in Gabon.

Rohr was a pundit for a French television channel at Gabon 2017.

“Rohr is back in Lagos and he will use the next few weeks to scout for players in the southwest area,” a top source informed Tidesports.

The coach has run the rule on NPFL stars like goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa as well as forwards Chisom Egbuchulam and Godwin Obaje since he took charge of the Eagles.

However, the Franco-German coach shut out players from the NPFL for the Eagles last World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Uyo, arguing he could not pick any of them because the league had ended and he could not guarantee their match fitness.

The NPFL has since resumed in the middle of January and it is now in its sixth week of action.