Bomu, Lewe Crisis: RSG Warns Against Further Violence

The Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor, on Conflict Resolution, Chief Okori Abelekum, has warned against further violence and killings between the warring communities of Bomu and Lewe in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Abelekum gave the warning while addressing the chiefs and elders of the two communities at the Conference Hall of the Rivers State Deputy Governor in Port Harcourt yesterday.

The governor’s aide said the continuous violence and killings in the two warring communities was an embarrassment to Rivers State, and urged the people of the affected communities to embrace peace or face the full wrath of the law.

Abelekum expressed dissatisfaction that the crisis which had led to lost of several lives and wanton destruction of houses and properties was caused by activities of unrepentant cultists involved in illegal bunkering.

He called on the cultists operating in the two communities to embrace the amnesty programme, noting that the Rivers State Government would deal decisively with anyone bent on truncating the peace process in the state.

In his response, the paramount ruler of Bomu Community noted that several lives have been lost and over 60 houses destroyed in Bomu Community, and called for the quick intervention of the state government to stop further violence in the area.

Also speaking, the Paramount ruler of Lewe Community, Chief Stephen lebatom said the crisis was caused by the activities of outlaws, who have disrupted the fledgling peace between the two neighbouring communities.

The paramount appealed to the Rivers State Government to wade into the crisis and save the lives of innocent people.

In his remarks, the Chairman Caretaker Committee of Gokana local government area, Hon. Loius Alawa, condemned the killings in Bomu and Lewe Communities.

The Gokana CTC boss, however thanked the Rivers State Governor, for his intervention into the crisis, and urged the leaders of the warring communities, to maintain peace in their domain.

The meeting was attended by Paramount Rulers from other Gokana Communities, and concern stakeholders in the area, such as Gokana Peace Restoration Movement, and Boonalo Gokana.

Speaking on behalf of the Gokana Paramount Rulers, Forum its chairman, High chief Barisi Kpaama regretted that all the peace move made by the paramount rulers to resolve the crisis was abortive, as the conflicting parties, refused to yield to the peace initiatives, as the conflicting parties, refused to yield to the peace initiatives.

Kpaama who is the paramount ruler of Biara Community called on the Rivers State government to save Gokana from crisis.

Taneh Beemene