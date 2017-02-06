Wike Harps On Effective Revenue Drive

By Kevin Nengia -
0
240

The Holy Ghost Rally organised by the Redeemed Christian  Church  of God at the Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruta was the curtain raiser for activities  in Government House last week.
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom. Wike and his wife, Justice Suzette Wike attended the rally together with other top  government  functionaries. In  his  remarks, Chief  Wike hailed the church for the success  of the programme and promised  that his administration will tap  from it by sponsoring  next  year’s edition.
The governor  recalled that it was during the rally last year that he  got a word  of revelation about his triumph  at the Supreme  Court,  noting that there is nothing God cannot do. He reiterated that Rivers  State is a Christian  state and will  do any thing  to support the growth of the church.
On his part, General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed -Christian Church  of God,  Pastor Enoch Adeboye  prayed  and  ministered for over  40,000 participants  at the prayer meeting.  Last Monday, the State Governor, declared open the 105th Quaterly and General  Session of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council. He announced  that government will take delivery of new vehicles for the royal  fathers,  but said the car donation will be  done in batches.
The governor at the Traditional rulers   meeting also announced plan to build  a befitting  Secretariat  for the council  and reiterated his resolve to ensure that each of the 23 Local Government  Areas has one first class traditional ruler.
Old Port Harcourt Township was agog  last Tuesday when the governor flagged off the reconstruction of 10 roads in the area. Wike said the project is in fulfillment of his electoral  campaign  promise that the area will wear a new  look after  long years of  abandonment.
On his part, caretaker  chairman  of the Port Harcourt City Local  Government, Mr. Christian  Chiokwa  thanked  the governor for the  various projects  he has done  in the area which  included roads, installation of street and traffic lights.
The weekly State Executive  Council took place last  Wednesday and was presided over by governor Wike. Shortly after the meeting, Wike  took time out to visit various project sites including  the Pleasure  ParK at Rumuola and  the  Emmanuel  Centre at Njemanze and Abonnema Wharf Roundabout.
Last Thursday, two boards  were inaugurated by the governor in Government House. They are: State Pensions Board and State -Hospital  Management Board. The governor also hosted Bank Executives the Flag Officer  Commanding (FOC) the and later Eastern  Naval Command, Rear Admiral  Oluyole.
Addressing the board members, Chief Wike congratulated  them for  the appointment, saying the inauguration  of the State, Hospital  Management Board  is overdue. The board is  chaired by Chief Silas Eneyo.
The governor said the Board needs to start work immediately considering the renovation and rehabilitation of the various general hospitals in the state. He  urged them to remove all hiccups in the state secondary health  care  management  system.
For the State Pension Board, he charged them to be  transparent  and firm in the discharge of their duties. “We need  to radically  purge  the system and ensure that the right thing is done”, he said.
Shortly after the board inauguration, Chief Wike met with Bank   Executives in the  State. During the meeting, the State Governor  informed them that government  want to eliminate  all tax duplications and hiccups. Wike also announced  that all  multiple  accounts  will  also be  eliminated  to allow for an effective  revenue  drive and  reduction of  leakages in the system.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR