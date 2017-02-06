Wike Harps On Effective Revenue Drive

The Holy Ghost Rally organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God at the Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruta was the curtain raiser for activities in Government House last week.

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom. Wike and his wife, Justice Suzette Wike attended the rally together with other top government functionaries. In his remarks, Chief Wike hailed the church for the success of the programme and promised that his administration will tap from it by sponsoring next year’s edition.

The governor recalled that it was during the rally last year that he got a word of revelation about his triumph at the Supreme Court, noting that there is nothing God cannot do. He reiterated that Rivers State is a Christian state and will do any thing to support the growth of the church.

On his part, General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed -Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye prayed and ministered for over 40,000 participants at the prayer meeting. Last Monday, the State Governor, declared open the 105th Quaterly and General Session of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council. He announced that government will take delivery of new vehicles for the royal fathers, but said the car donation will be done in batches.

The governor at the Traditional rulers meeting also announced plan to build a befitting Secretariat for the council and reiterated his resolve to ensure that each of the 23 Local Government Areas has one first class traditional ruler.

Old Port Harcourt Township was agog last Tuesday when the governor flagged off the reconstruction of 10 roads in the area. Wike said the project is in fulfillment of his electoral campaign promise that the area will wear a new look after long years of abandonment.

On his part, caretaker chairman of the Port Harcourt City Local Government, Mr. Christian Chiokwa thanked the governor for the various projects he has done in the area which included roads, installation of street and traffic lights.

The weekly State Executive Council took place last Wednesday and was presided over by governor Wike. Shortly after the meeting, Wike took time out to visit various project sites including the Pleasure ParK at Rumuola and the Emmanuel Centre at Njemanze and Abonnema Wharf Roundabout.

Last Thursday, two boards were inaugurated by the governor in Government House. They are: State Pensions Board and State -Hospital Management Board. The governor also hosted Bank Executives the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the and later Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oluyole.

Addressing the board members, Chief Wike congratulated them for the appointment, saying the inauguration of the State, Hospital Management Board is overdue. The board is chaired by Chief Silas Eneyo.

The governor said the Board needs to start work immediately considering the renovation and rehabilitation of the various general hospitals in the state. He urged them to remove all hiccups in the state secondary health care management system.

For the State Pension Board, he charged them to be transparent and firm in the discharge of their duties. “We need to radically purge the system and ensure that the right thing is done”, he said.

Shortly after the board inauguration, Chief Wike met with Bank Executives in the State. During the meeting, the State Governor informed them that government want to eliminate all tax duplications and hiccups. Wike also announced that all multiple accounts will also be eliminated to allow for an effective revenue drive and reduction of leakages in the system.