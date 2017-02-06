TUC Boss Lauds Obiano’s Dev Strides

The Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Anambra State, Mr Ifeanyi Okechukwu, says Governor Willie Obiano has kept his words of coming to change the face of the state for good.

Okechukwu made this known in an interview with newsmen in Awka last Thursday.

According to him, with total support to the governor from the populists, the state will witness massive transformation in years to come.

He said “when Obiano was campaigning in 2014 for his first tenure, he made promises, which to the best of my knowledge, he had fulfilled to appreciable level.”

“He is a man that believes in actions that will promote the wellbeing of the citizens in particular and the nation in general,” he said.

Okechukwu said that with visible infrastructure put in place without discrimination and workers welfare paramount in Obiano’s agenda, the state would soon be a reference point to other states in good governance.

“There is no doubt that most of the infrastructure springing up in the state will benefit the citizens and other states citizens that have need for them like the connecting bridge to Kogi state that would soon be completed.

“He has been winning awards for his contribution to the growth of state.

“And of importance, workers in the state are paid on 25th of every month, including welfare packages such as Anambra rice that he gives to workers every year,” he said.