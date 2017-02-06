TCN May Deploy Drones To Protect Equipment

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it would deploy drones to check vandalism of its transmission lines and equipment across the country.

TCN Managing Director, Atiku Abubakar, disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja.

“We still have issues of vandalism and as a company, we have gone to the extent of proposing the use of modern technologies to help us monitor and know the status of our line.

“We have just considered in our last tenders board meeting, the use of drones to ply our lines, where we feel there are issue of vandalism.

“That is technology we are going ahead with and we believe it will help to alert us on any possible case of vandalism that is likely to happen on to our lines.

“We are also looking forward to the cooperation of the National Assembly so that they can promulgate laws to deal with vandalism of critical infrastructures”, he said.

He lamented the rate of vandalism of the company’s equipment noting that the situation was responsible for the collapse of some of its transmission line in the country.

Commenting on the utilization of the once stranded container at the port, comprising transmission equipment, the Managing Director stated that the first batch of the equipment had been deployed to sites for the completion of the projects and that efforts were being made to secure the release of stranded TCN containers at the ports.