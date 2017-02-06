TCN May Deploy Drones To Protect Equipment

By admin -
0
155

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says  it would deploy drones to check vandalism of its transmission  lines and equipment across the country.
TCN Managing Director, Atiku Abubakar, disclosed this while fielding  questions from newsmen  in Abuja.
“We still have issues of vandalism and as a  company, we have gone to the extent of proposing the use of modern  technologies  to help us monitor and know the status of our line.
“We have just  considered  in our last tenders board  meeting,  the use of drones  to ply our lines,  where we feel there are issue of vandalism.
“That is technology we are going ahead with and we believe it will help to alert us on any possible case of  vandalism  that is likely to happen on to our lines.
“We are also looking forward  to the cooperation of the National Assembly so that  they  can promulgate  laws to  deal with vandalism of critical infrastructures”, he said.
He lamented the rate of vandalism of the company’s equipment noting that the situation was responsible for the collapse of some of its  transmission  line in  the country.
Commenting  on the  utilization of the once stranded container at the port, comprising  transmission equipment, the Managing Director stated that the first batch of the equipment  had been deployed to sites for the  completion of  the projects and that efforts were being made to secure the release of stranded  TCN containers at the ports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR