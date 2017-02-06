Tax Harmonisation: ALGON Hails RSG

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, (ALGON), Rivers State, says it supports the tax harmonization plan of the Rivers State Government.

Secretary of ALGON, in the state, Samuel Nwanosike, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently.

Nwanosike, who is also the caretaker committee chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area said the idea was to stop illegal and multiple taxation in the state.

According to him, when the government begins implementation of the policy, it would attract investors, increase the state’s revenue and ensure economic development.

“Since the governor has come up with a clear-cut road map for achieving a better Rivers State, we will support him”, he said.

He explained that the issue of double taxation had been hammered upon by investors as it scares them away from the state.

Nwanosike supported the harmonized tax regime from investors and companies in the state.

“The development will give investors the latitude to say, at the beginning of the year our tax as a business owner is X,Y,Z and this is where we will pay our tax.

“What the governor is saying is that tenement rate as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution is a prerogative of the local government councils, he said he is not going there,” he said.

He affirmed that it is an opportunity for council authorities to manage their administrations properly.

Also supporting the state government in hamonising taxes and levies is a business expert Bob Ibifiri, who said the move would tighten the loop holes in the tax system.

Ibifiri, who is the president, Rivers Enterpreneures and Investment Forum (REIF), said it would also encourage tax payment as the issue of multiple taxation would be taken care of, after the harmonization.

“He is a pointer to the singular fact that Rivers State is ready for business.

“This means that more of our investors, more of our partners, more of our investments will gradually trickle into the state, and basically that is what it means”, he said.

He debunked insinuations that the planned tax harmonization would not see the light of day, saying that it would rather only broaden the tax net.

“Because your tax net is broadened up, you find out that the internal revenue now ordinarily begin to have more people flocking into the tax offices to pay tax in contrast to what used to happen before” he said.