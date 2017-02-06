Stakeholders Fault New Cargo Inspection Policy

The directive of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Retired Col. Hameed Ali, recently for a reversal to 100 per cent cargo inspection has been generating reactions from stakeholders.

The stakeholders, mostly freight forwarders, who spoke with newsmen last Wednesday, said that the policy would add to many hurdles importers have to contend with.

A former, ANLCA Spokesman, Mr Joe Nnamocha, said that importers should not suffer for the inability of the NCS to provide functional scanners at the ports.

“The customs should not over-labour us with an outdated policy which other maritime climes have dropped long ago.

“We are already overwhelmed by the high cost of doing business in the Nigerian ports,” Nnamocha said.

Mr Kelvin Nkwo, Chairman Ayiyi Farms and Agro Allied Services Ltd. and Mr Michael Adekoya, Chairman, National Association of Government Approve Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Kirikiri Lighter terminal chapter, said that, the move amounted to a policy somersault.

According to Nkwo, the maritime world is itching for good global practices that facilitate trade.

“Since the process was abolished some years ago it would be retrogressive for us to start going back to the old order.

“The NCS should get its acts together and find a proactive means to nip in the bud misconduct of agents that has to do with false declarations.

“You do not have to subject everybody to unnecessary scrutiny because somebody did not follow the due process of doing things,’’ the NAGAFF Chairman said.

The Tide reports that the NCS, because of the recent interception of a container laden with 661 pump action rifles ordered that 100 per cent cargo inspection should be done.