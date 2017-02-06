Speed Limiter: FRSC To Prosecute Offenders

The Sector commander of the Rivers State Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Mr Andrew Kumapayi, says commercial bus dirvers who fail to install the speed limiting devices would be prosecuted.

Kumapayi who stated this in Port Harcourt while speaking to newsmen early last week said, all commercial vehicle owners in the state had been given enough time to install the device and there would be no going back on the deadline.

“It is mandatory for all commercial vehicles to have the devices .

The penalty for it is N3000, or you face the court”, he said.

He disclosed that commuters could confirm if such vehicles have the speed limiting devices in them by using a code text message by typing the number of the vehicle and send to 33811 on any of the mobile newtworks.

He reiterated that it was mandatory for all commercial vehicles to have the device, adding that it is clearly stated in the national road traffic regulation 152 and 119, that before a person drives a vehicle on public road, that vehicle must be fitted with a speed limiter.

Kumapayi, further explained that the essence of the speed limiter device was to reduce the rate of road accidents.

He stressed that officials of the FRSC, would be on the road to ensure compliance at all times.

The state sector commander further reminded vehicle owners especially commercial buses that the effective date of February 1, 2017 would not be extended.

It could be recalled that the FRSC gave some grace to the vehicle operators in order to allow for a smooth movement of vehicles during the Christmas period.