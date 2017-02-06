‘Rivers United Needs Good Strikers’

The chairman of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, supporters club, Franklin Owhor, has said that his side need good strikers that can score goals.

He expressed sadness over the unimpressive performance displayed by his players when they played against Lobi Stars in Week Five, of Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL in Port Harcourt.

Owhor said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports shortly after the encounter on Sunday, saying that the players disappointed both fans and supporters in the game.

According to him, if the players continue on this poor form, most especially the strikers, Rivers United will not go anywhere both in the League and their continental campaign.

“ First of all I have to thank God that we did not lose the match. But I am not happy with the strikers at all because they are not impressive.

“Honestly, if we continue this pattern of play , it is apparent that we will not go anywhere both League and continental’ Owhor said.

The supporters club boss advice the technical adviser of the club, Stanley Eguma to sign more good strikers to beef up the team when transfer window opens.

“ The coach should go for good strikers because the present strikers inability to score goals is really worrisome”, he stated.

He further urged the players to be more committed and determined to win all their games, most importantly the home matches.

Tonye Orabere