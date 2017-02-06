Rangers Demand N5m From Abia Warriors Over Amanfor

Champions Rangers have demanded for a staggering five million Naira on attacking midfielder Chimezie Amanfor.

Amanfor, who joined Rangers from ‘Oriental Rivals’ Enyimba, had taken his career to Abia Warriors for the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League season, but the Flying Antelopes insist Warriors will have to pay the N5m fee before they could sanction the move.

An official of Abia Warriors disclosed Saturday night that Rangers claimed they paid N4m to secure the player’s clearance from Enyimba in 2014/2015 season hence Abia Warriors should pay N5m if they want to have him.

However, it was further gathered that the player may leave as a free agent as it was claimed that Rangers are alleged to be owing him about three months’ salaries.

“What this means is that if Rangers failed to clear him before the mid-season transfer window, the player will become a free agent”, the official hinted.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles defender, Austine Oboraokpo is a major doubt for Abia Warriors clash against visiting Gombe United in a matchday 6 Nigeria Professional Football League match on Sunday.