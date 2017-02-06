A Philanthropist, Mrs Jennifer Ero, last Thursday donated 200 chairs to Obazuwa Primary School in Iguobazuwa community of Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State.
The Tide reports that the school chairs, tables, doors and aluminum windows, among others, were stolen by vandals.
Ero appealed to members of the community and the management of the school to secure the items.
Director for Quality Assurance, Edo Universal Basic Education Board, Mrs Osemwenkhae Ugiagbe, thanked the donor and said that the gesture would enhance learning by the students.
The representative of the community, Mr Omoregbe Omoruyi, expressed happiness saying that the children would now have chairs to seat for their learning.
A pupil, Omoruyi Eghosa, expressed joy over the development and appealed for more assistance for the development of the school.
Philanthropist Donates 200 Chairs, Doors To School
