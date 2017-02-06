NYSC Deploys 2,207 Corps Members To Anambra

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has posted 2,207 corps members to serve in Anambra State under the 2016 Batch ‘B’ stream II youth service.

The Tide reports that all those deployed have registered at the Umunya orientation camp.

Addressing the corps members during their swearing-in ceremony recently, Governor Willie Obiano, challenged the corps members to break new grounds in order to surpass the achievements of their predecessors.

Obiano urged them to participate actively in the developmental effort of their host communities through careful integration with the people.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy Dr Nkem Okeke, urged them to take advantage of the training to equip themselves for self-employment after service.

Obiano said the success of the orientation exercise was crucial in providing the requisite platform for “your physical, mental, emotional as well as psychological preparation for the challenges ahead’’.

He assured that government would continue to provide enabling environment for the corps members to maximise their full potentials of self-realisation and employment.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of the scheme, Mr Olawale Olusegun, said the registered corps members comprised 866 males and 1,341 females.

The coordinator, who is newly posted to the state, pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessors to take the scheme in the state to greater heights.