NDDC Received $40bn In 10 Years -MD …Fails To Realise Master Plan

Inspite of the whooping sum of $40 billion expenditure on capital projects, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) failed to realise its 15-year master plan.

The Managing Director of the commission, Mr. Nsima Ekere, made this disclosure weekend during a three-day retreat organised by the commission in Onne, Rivers State.

He said, “the NDDC master plan originally required 15 years to implement at a cost of $50 billion. The region has received $40 billion over the past 10 years and sadly, there is little evidence to show for the sums spent.

“Poor governance of self and institutions are at the heart of public sector delivery challenges”

Ewere who expressed disappointment at the situation, identified seven vices that were at the root of the commission’s challenges.

The vices, according to him, included pride/humility, gluttony/temperance, sloth/diligence, envy/kindness, greed/charity, wrath/forgiveness and lust/chastity.

The impact of these vices on the development of the commission, the MD said, was evident in the parity evaluation amongst Nigeria, China and South Korea, with the two other countries leaving the nation behind in terms of development indices after 50 years of starting at a competitive level.

These elements which he described as ‘beasts of the commission’ affected majorly the organizational performance, financial performance as well as the NDDC master plan.

To tame the menace, Ekere came up with a 4R cage solution that could help address the challenges faced by the board. They are Restructuring, Reforming, Restoring and Reaffirming.

The MD noted that the 4R would help to control the debt offspring, constrain daily operations in line with the rules, chart a new course for the board and promised to always do that which is right.

He further revealed that NDDC had on its balance sheet about N1.2 trillion contingent for fund liabilities and stressed the urgent need for funds to execute development projects and programmes in line with the new strategic focus.

Chris Oluoh