MTN Relaunches Into Football, Partners Arsenal

One of the leading telecommunication companies in the country, MTN Nigeria has relaunched into football following its recent partnership with English Premier League side, Arsenal FC.

It was fun galore at the formal launching of the partnership in Port Harcourt, one of the cities the event held across the country at the weekend, during the Chelsea versus Arsenal fixture, as fans of both clubs, very important personalities, MTN customers converged to witness the game and partnership launch.

Explaining the reason behind the partnership, the General Manager, Eastern Operations of MTN, Obinna Nweje said that telecom giant was only trying to identify with most of things that make Nigerians and their customers happy.

According to him, Nigerians are football loving people who go a long way to identify with it and MTN wants to be involved in their happiness so that any time they think of football, MTN also comes to mind and they take the voyage together.

On the choice of Arsenal, the GM said that they considered the club as one of the biggest clubs in the world that have really identified with and given Nigerian players opportunities. He however, said that the essence of the partnership, which was just beginning, was to afford their customers, especially football fans the platform to enjoy the game more with MTN.

Indeed MTN has been involved with football over the years and have been playing one role or the other in sport. The company was one of the major sponsors of the first World Cup to be played in the continent when South Africa hosted the world in 2010.