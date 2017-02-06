Don Hails FG For Reintroduction Of History

The Federal Government has received kudos from a university teacher for reintroducing History in secondary schools’ curriculum in the country.

The Head, Department of History and International Studies, Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, Prof. Martins Nwankwo, gave the commendation recently in an interview with newsmen.

Nwankwo, who described the decision as a positive one, said that it was a serious mistake for the previous governments to have removed History from schools’ curriculum.

Noting that Social Studies and Civic Education being taught in secondary schools were no alternatives to History, he said:”Without History the country cannot progress.

“My idea on how to solve the nation’s problems is for us to refer to the past to enable us proffer solutions to our problems.

“We have to rediscover why after the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914 till 1960 when the country got independence, the British administration recorded huge successes in running the country as its colony.

“We also need to find out the magic wand they used in building the railways, sea ports and other institutions and how the colonial masters initiated good agricultural policies across the country.

“In most developed countries, the subject is made compulsory in secondary education because if you do not know your past, you will not clearly understand your present to be able to project into the future.”

According to him, the nation’s education system has recorded several hiccups because successive administrations abandoned History.

“Now that the subject has been restored in the system, there is need for us to restructure the nation’s education policies.”